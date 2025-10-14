Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors PV shares fall over 5% after special pre-open price discovery session

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger record date is today, October 14, 2025. From this date, Tata Motors shares will trade ex-commercial vehicle (CV) business. Tata Motors demerger has been effective since October 1, 2025.

The company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the demerger.

Tata Motors Demerger Details

Under the Tata Motors demerger scheme, the company’s commercial vehicle division will be demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in November.

The share price of the ex-CV entity has been determined after the special pre-open session held between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle share price began trading at ₹400 per share on NSE. On BSE, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle share price opened at ₹399 per share.

Tata Motors demerger share entitlement ratio is 1:1. This means, Tata Motors shareholders will be issued and allotted one equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up in TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, for every one share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up held in Tata Motors as on the Record Date.

Stay tuned to our Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Blog for the latest updates.