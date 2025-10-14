Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors PV shares fall over 5% after special pre-open price discovery session

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger record date is today, October 14, 2025. From this date, Tata Motors shares will trade ex-commercial vehicle (CV) business. Tata Motors demerger has been effective since October 1, 2025.
The company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the demerger.
Under the Tata Motors demerger scheme, the company’s commercial vehicle division will be demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in November.
The share price of the ex-CV entity has been determined after the special pre-open session held between 9:00 am and 10:00 am. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle share price began trading at ₹400 per share on NSE. On BSE, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle share price opened at ₹399 per share.
Tata Motors demerger share entitlement ratio is 1:1. This means, Tata Motors shareholders will be issued and allotted one equity share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up in TML Commercial Vehicles Limited, for every one share of face value of ₹2 each fully paid up held in Tata Motors as on the Record Date.
Stay tuned to our Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Blog for the latest updates.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors’ special price discovery session valued its Passenger Vehicle (PV) unit at around ₹400 per share. I believe it reflects strong fundamentals. The split will unlock value by providing sharper focus and transparency between the PV + JLR and Commercial Vehicle (CV) businesses. I expect the PV arm, which houses Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), to benefit from improving operational clarity, better capital allocation, and rising demand in the domestic passenger and electric vehicle segments. JLR’s recovery after recent disruptions and its margin normalization prospects further strengthen the growth outlook, said market expert Avinash Gorakshakar.
Overall, I see the demerger as a structural positive, giving both divisions independence to pursue growth and partnerships more efficiently, he added.
While short-term volatility is likely as markets adjust to the new structure, the PV + JLR business, in my view, has a strong medium- to long-term opportunity. Tata Motors demerger has resulted in strategic value unlocking, and I believe it helped improve the company’s positioning to capture growth across both domestic and global automotive markets, Gorakshakar said.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors demerger share entitlement ratio at 1:1, which means shareholders will get one fully paid-up share of ₹2 in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) for every share held in Tata Motors as on the record date today.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price declined over 5% after a special pre-open price discovery session. The shares of the newly named listed entity of Tata Motors - Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles - were valued at ₹400 per share. The stock fell as much as 5.53% to ₹376.90 apiece on the BSE.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: On BSE, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle share price opens at ₹399 apiece.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle share price settles in pre-open session, to list at ₹400 per share on NSE.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors ex-CV traded around ₹399 in early trade on BSE. However, this is not the final price and is subject to change during the course of the special pre-open session.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Brokerage firm Zerodha has shared an update on trading in Tata Motors shares today amid its demerger record date.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Here’s a look at Tata Motors demerger timeline
August 2024 – Tata Motors’ Board approves the demerger proposal
March 2025 – NCLT orders a shareholder vote
March 28, 2025 - The cutoff date for voting eligibility
May 6, 2025 – Shareholders approve the demerger
October 1, 2025 – Demerger becomes effective; Commercial Vehicle business is spun off into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV)
October 10, 2025 – Record date for transferring non-convertible debentures to TMLCV
October 14, 2025 – Shareholder record date. Investors holding Tata Motors shares on this date will receive 1 TMLCV share for every 1 Tata Motors share
Early November 2025 –
➤ TMLCV to be listed on BSE and NSE
➤ Existing Tata Motors (passenger vehicles + JLR business) to be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL)
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: The price of Tata Motors’ ex-CV entity will be determined based on the difference between the closing price of Tata Motors on Monday, October 13, and the opening price of the listed entity, as discovered during the special pre-open session held between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Under the demerger scheme, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle division will be transferred to a new entity, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while the passenger vehicle business will continue under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. Shares of TMLCV are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in November.
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors demerger record date is today, October 14, 2025. From this date, Tata Motors shares will trade ex-commercial vehicle (CV) business