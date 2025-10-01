Subscribe

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger effective date today; ratio, record date, other key details

  • Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: The long-anticipated split of Tata Motors Ltd. into its commercial vehicle division and passenger vehicle division will come into effect on October 1.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published1 Oct 2025, 09:10:53 AM IST
Advertisement
Tata Motors has begun to benefit from supply-side incentives under the production linked incentive scheme. (Reuters)
Tata Motors has begun to benefit from supply-side incentives under the production linked incentive scheme. (Reuters)

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: The long-anticipated split of Tata Motors Ltd. into its commercial vehicle division and passenger vehicle division will come into effect on October 1.

Under the demerger plan, shareholders will be allotted one share of the new commercial vehicle entity for each fully paid Tata Motors share they own as of the record date.

Follow updates here:
1 Oct 2025, 09:10:56 AM IST

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger to affect today

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: The much-awaited demerger of Tata Motors Ltd. into its commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle divisions is set to take effect on October 1.

Advertisement
Tata Motors
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger effective date today; ratio, record date, other key details
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks