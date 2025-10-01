Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger effective date today; ratio, record date, other key details

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: The long-anticipated split of Tata Motors Ltd. into its commercial vehicle division and passenger vehicle division will come into effect on October 1.
Under the demerger plan, shareholders will be allotted one share of the new commercial vehicle entity for each fully paid Tata Motors share they own as of the record date.
