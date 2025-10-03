Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors share price jumps over 2% ahead of demerger record date; Should you buy?

Live Updates

  • Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors demerger record date is October 14. The commercial vehicle division will be demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Oct 2025, 10:25:32 AM IST
Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: The demerger of automobile major Tata Motors has been effective since October 1, 2025. After the Tata Motors demerger, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) division and passenger vehicle (PV) division have been separated into two independent companies.

Tata Motors Demerger Details

Under the composite scheme of arrangement, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle division will be demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

Tata Motors has fixed the demerger record date to issue shares for the demerged commercial vehicle entity. The company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the demerger.

Tata Motors demerger share entitlement ratio at 1:1, which means shareholders will get one fully paid-up share of 2 in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) for every share held in Tata Motors.

On Friday, Tata Motors share price rallied over 2% in early trade amid strong buying interest. The stock hit a 52-week high of 950.30 apiece on 3 October 2024, and a 52-week low of 542.55 apiece on 7 April 2025, on BSE.

3 Oct 2025, 10:25:31 AM IST

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: TML Commercial Vehicles to be listed as a separate entity

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Under the Tata Motors demerger scheme, the company’s commercial vehicle division will be demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in November.

3 Oct 2025, 10:03:42 AM IST

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors share price jumps nearly 3%

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors share price rallied nearly 3% on Friday, October 3, in early trade amid strong buying volumes. The stock opened marginally higher at 719.25 apiece as against its previous close of 718.15 apiece on the BSE. Tata Motors shares jumped as much as 2.97% to 739.55 apiece on the BSE.

3 Oct 2025, 09:53:44 AM IST

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: Tata Motors demerger effective on October 1

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE: The demerger of automobile major Tata Motors has been effective since October 1, 2025. After the Tata Motors demerger, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) division and passenger vehicle (PV) division have been separated into two independent companies.

