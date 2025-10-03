Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: Tata Motors share price jumps over 2% ahead of demerger record date; Should you buy?

Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Updates: The demerger of automobile major Tata Motors has been effective since October 1, 2025. After the Tata Motors demerger, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) division and passenger vehicle (PV) division have been separated into two independent companies.

Tata Motors Demerger Details

Under the composite scheme of arrangement, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle division will be demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while passenger vehicle operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

Tata Motors has fixed the demerger record date to issue shares for the demerged commercial vehicle entity. The company has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the demerger.

Tata Motors demerger share entitlement ratio at 1:1, which means shareholders will get one fully paid-up share of ₹2 in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV) for every share held in Tata Motors.

On Friday, Tata Motors share price rallied over 2% in early trade amid strong buying interest. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹950.30 apiece on 3 October 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹542.55 apiece on 7 April 2025, on BSE.

Stay tuned to our Tata Motors Demerger LIVE Blog for the latest updates.