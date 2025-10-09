Tata Motors demerger: Share price extends losses ahead of demerger record date for debenture holders tomorrow

Tata Motors share price extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday ahead of the record date for the demerger of its commercial vehicle (CV) business. Tata Motors shares fell as much as 1.8% to ₹669.00 apiece on the BSE.

Tata Motors demerger has been effective since October 1, 2025. After the Tata Motors demerger, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) division and passenger vehicle (PV) division have been separated into two independent companies.

Under the approved composite scheme of arrangement, the CV business has been demerged into TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (TMLCV), while the PV operations will remain under Tata Motors, which will be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited.

Tata Motors demerger scheme also provides for the transfer of non-convertible debentures worth ₹2,300 crore to the CV entity.

The company has fixed Friday, October 10, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligible Debenture Holders of the identified NCD to be transferred from the Company to TMLCV.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors demerger record date for the shareholders is October 14, 2025, Tuesday.

According to the Tata Motors demerger share entitlement ratio, Tata Motors shareholders will receive one fully paid-up equity share of ₹2 face value in TML Commercial Vehicles Limited for every one share held in Tata Motors.

Here’s a look at Tata Motors demerger timeline:

Tata Motors Demerger Timeline August 2024 – Tata Motors’ Board approves the demerger proposal

March 2025 – NCLT orders a shareholder vote

March 28, 2025 - The cutoff date for voting eligibility

May 6, 2025 – Shareholders approve the demerger

October 1, 2025 – Demerger becomes effective; Commercial Vehicle business is spun off into TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV)

October 10, 2025 – Record date for transferring non-convertible debentures to TMLCV

October 14, 2025 – Shareholder record date. Investors holding Tata Motors shares on this date will receive 1 TMLCV share for every 1 Tata Motors share

Early November 2025 – ➤ TMLCV to be listed on BSE and NSE

➤ Existing Tata Motors (passenger vehicles + JLR business) to be renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL)

At 2:35 PM, Tata Motors share price was trading 1.16% lower at ₹673.40 apiece on the BSE.