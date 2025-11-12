Tata Motors demerger: Tata Motors CV shares slide after bumper listing at 28% premium — Should you buy, sell or hold?

Tata Motors demerger: The demerged arm of Tata Motors, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV), made its stock market debut today, November 12.

TMCV shares have started trading under the name Tata Motors today. At the same time, the passenger vehicles division continues to trade separately as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles since October 14, in line with the record date of the demerger.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares were valued at around ₹400 per share following the record-date adjustment. Based on the pre-demerged closing price of ₹660.75, the implied residual value of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle arm was estimated to be in the range of ₹260– ₹270 per share.

TMCV listing On the NSE, TMCV shares opened at ₹335 apiece, marking a 28.48% premium over their implied price of ₹260.75 per share. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹330.25 per share, up 26.09% from its implied value of ₹261.90 per share.

Soon after listing, TMCV's share price declined and was trading at a 3% discount to its listing price at ₹324 on the NSE. On BSE, it was down by 2% at ₹322.60 around 10.30 am.

TMPVL share price was down nearly 1% at ₹404 on the BSE.

Why is Tata Motors demerging?

The carved out entity is India’s biggest maker of trucks and buses. Shareholders who held Tata Motors stock on the record date received one share in the spun-off commercial vehicle unit for each share held in the parent firm, implying identical shareholding for the two Tata group companies.

Should you buy or sell Tata Motors CV shares? The demerger allows sharper strategic focus, operational independence, and better market valuation visibility, believe analysts.

Ahead of the demerger, analysts at Ambit Capital had said that the CV business, with market leadership, industry-matching margins and healthy CFO generation, is better positioned to capitalise on the demerger. Global reach and synergies from the Iveco acquisition would provide re-rating upside, the brokerage had said.

However, other analysts expect some volatility in the Tata Motors CV share price post listing and advised adopting a cautious stance.

Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that investors should be cautious as share price faces a technical risk amid index adjustments and portfolio adjustments.

However, he believes that the CV business is going to benefit given its market leadership and steady cash generation. "Also acquisition of Italy’s Iveco deal would transform Tata’s global presence."

Meanwhile, Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVAsset PMS, noted that Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles presents a neutral to cautiously positive investment case.

"The business remains inherently cyclical, vulnerable to fluctuations in freight activity, interest rates, and input costs. The stock also lacks a standalone performance history, and initial listing volatility may distort near-term valuations," he said.

Overall, TMCV is best viewed as a watchlist candidate rather than an immediate buy, Dasnai added. He said that medium-term investors who can tolerate short-term swings may find value once margins stabilise and independent performance visibility strengthens.