Tata Motors demerger: Will shareholders witness value unlocking? Analysts assess impact
Tata Motors' demerger into two separate listed companies for CV and PV businesses, aiming to simplify the structure, is viewed as a non-event initially, with no significant value unlocking anticipated.
Tata Motors’ decision to demerge its commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicles (PV) business as two separate entities is a “non-event" on an immediate basis and may not lead to any material value unlocking, analysts said.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started