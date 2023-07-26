Shares of Tata Motors DVR surged almost 18 per cent to hit their fresh 52-week high of ₹440 on BSE in opening deals on Wednesday(July 26) a day after Tata Motors announced it will convert its DVR shares to ordinary shares.

As Mint reported, Tata Motors announced on Tuesday (July 25) along with its results that, upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, the company will issue 7 fully paid-up new ordinary shares with a face value of ₹2 for every 10 'A' ordinary shares with a face value of ₹2. This issuance will serve as consideration for the reduction and cancellation of the 'A' ordinary shares.

The termination of the ADS (American Depositary Shares) along with the proposed scheme of capital reduction of ‘A’ Ordinary shares will simplify and consolidate all traded equity securities of Tata Motors into Ordinary Shares listed only on NSE and BSE.

Earlier in January, Tata Motors said the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares, representing ordinary shares, from the New York Stock Exchange, would become effective close of trading on January 23, 2023.

What are DVR shares?

DVR stands for differential voting rights. Experts pointed out the first DVR shares were issued by Tata Motors in 2008.

DVR shares are designed to give different voting rights to their shareholders compared to regular equity shares. For example, in a company, investors get one voting right for one share. This means each shareholder has one vote per share they hold. However, DVR shares may have either more or fewer voting rights than regular shares, depending on the company's structure.

In the case of High-Differential Voting Rights, shareholders have more voting power compared to regular shareholders while in the case of Low-Differential Voting Rights (DVRs), shareholders get fewer voting rights compared to regular shares.

As per experts, DVR shares typically offer lower voting rights so they are very useful for companies that want to raise money in the market without diluting effective control of the company. To compensate for the lower voting rights, companies pay a dividend premium of 10-20 per cent for DVR shares.

What will the conversion of DVR shares to Tata Motors shares mean?

First thing first, the conversion of DVR shares will result in a 4.2 per cent reduction in the number of outstanding equity shares, making it value accretive for all shareholders.

Aditya Gaggar Director of Progressive Shares underscored that DVRs were introduced for the first time in the Indian markets in 2008 by Tata Motors. The regulatory changes have since restricted the issuance of such instruments and hence, Tata Motors remained the only listed corporate with such an instrument.

"The DVRs carry 1/10th of the voting rights of ordinary shares but are entitled to 5 per cent points higher dividend. The re-organisation of share capital will simplify and consolidate the company’s capital structure and preserve liquidity, in addition to being value-accretive with a reduction of outstanding equity shares by 4.2 per cent, standing beneficial to all shareholders," Gaggar observed.

Gaggar pointed out that upon completion, the effective voting rights of the promoter and promoter group will be reduced by 3.16 per cent. The holders of the DVR will get seven ordinary shares (face value of ₹2) for every 10 DVRs held which works out to be a premium of 23 per cent over the previous day’s close of the DVR shares and a 30 per cent discount to the Tata Motors ordinary shares.

"It is effectively a buyback without any spending and as there is no cash outgo there would be no impact on the net debt. The whole procedure is expected to be completed in 12-15 months," said Gaggar.

