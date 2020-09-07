Tata Motors DVR surges 11% after Tata Sons buys shares worth 30 crore

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Motors DVR gained as much as 11% on Monday after its promoter Tata Sons acquired more than 5 million shares worth ₹30 crore via open market on Friday.

At 02:15 pm, the stock was trading 10.63% higher at ₹60.30, while the benchmark index Sensex was flat at 38388.12.

On Friday, Tata Sons bought 5.3 million shares, or 1.04% of the equity of Tata Motors DVR, at ₹56.02 apiece on the NSE via bulk deal, the exchange data showed. The names of the sellers were not immediately known.

DVR stands for Differential Voting Right. Companies issue DVR shares to prevent any hostile takeover and dilution of voting rights. This also helps strategic investors who are looking at a big investment in a company, but with fewer voting rights. A Tata Motor DVR has 10% voting right compared to an ordinary Tata Motor share.

As of June 30, Tata Sons held 5.26% stake in Tata Motors DVR, the shareholding pattern data shows.

In the past month, the stock of Tata Motors DVR has outperformed the broad market by surging 47% compared to 1% rise in the Sensex.

Tata Motors reported a consolidated loss of ₹8,443 crore for the April-June quarter in FY21 against a loss of ₹3,679.66 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operation declined 47.94% YoY to ₹31,983.06 crore during the Q1 of FY21 compared to ₹61,467 in Q1 of FY20.

Shares of Tata Motors were up 1.90% at ₹150.55, after hitting high of ₹152 on the BSE in intra-day trade.

