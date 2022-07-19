2 Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stocks to buy as recommended by brokerages

“Benefit for the CV business is higher than the PV business given the higher steel content in trucks vs passenger vehicles. Rest of the increase in margin is led by operating leverage benefits on account of better-than-expected demand revival. We have kept our JLR volumes intact despite China Covid lockdowns hurting volumes in 1QFY23 as we believe JLR will be able to recoup volume/profitability loss in 1Q over the remaining quarters in FY23. Roll-over results in the remaining increase in target price," the note added.