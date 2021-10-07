Tata Motors jumps 14% as Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to overweight

As of March, Tata Motors had a consolidated net debt of Rs409 billion, and has targeted zero net debt by FY24 (MSe at Rs158 bln). The target will be met via internal accruals and divestment of stakes in subsidiaries like Tata Finance and Tata Technologies. For now, the company's target of zero net debt looks bullish but will be monitored as free cash flows start to turn positive in FY23, it added.

