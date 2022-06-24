Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to M&M: Auto stocks in top gear. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2022, 08:39 AM IST
- After breakout in BSE Auto index last week, most of the auto shares have given breakout this week, say experts
Stocks to buy today: After breakout in BSE Auto index last week, most of the auto majors are ascending at a faster rate this week. In last 5 sessions, Tata Motors share price has ascended over 6 per cent whereas shares of Maruti Suzuki has surged over 8 per cent in this period. M&M share price has shot up more than 4 per cent in last 5 sessions while TVS Motor share price appreciated to the tune of near 4.50 per cent in this time horizon.