Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki to M&M: Auto stocks in top gear. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, after breakout in BSE Auto index, most of the auto stocks have given breakout, which is one of the major reasons for appreciation in auto stocks. They said that after the recent sell-off triggered by Russia-Ukraine wear, auto stocks are available at an attractive valuations. They went on to add that weakness in markets in recent sessions is mainly caused by the weakness in US economy. So, once there will be rebound in the markets, auto stocks will be one of the engines in rising in Indian stock market.