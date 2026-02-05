Tata Motors PV Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors PV share price drops 3%; firm likely to post loss in Dec quarter

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) will report its earnings for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) today, February 5.

“We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly Tata Motors Limited) is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 5, 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing last month.

Ahead of the Q3 results announcement, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' stock was trading with a 3% cut as expectations remain that the company will likely post a loss for the December quarter despite strong sales growth.

Tata Motors PV Q3 preview

Domestic brokerages expect sales to grow 22% year-on-year, driven by festive buying and the wedding season, although bottomline will be impacted. The Q3 loss for Tata Motors is seen in the range of ₹900 to ₹3200 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects domestic PV business revenues to increase by 33% YoY in Q3 FY26, led by (1) 22% YoY increase in volumes and (2) 9-10% YoY increase in ASPs driven by a richer product mix.

“Overall, we expect EBITDA margin to increase by 140 bps qoq, driven by (1) operating leverage benefits and (2) favourable net pricing,” it said.

After the cyber incident in Q2, Motilal Oswal expects Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to post a steady recovery in volumes. Given this, it expects JLR’s margins to improve to 5.4%, from -1.6% QoQ.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q3 results