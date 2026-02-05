Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q3 results: Auto major reports a loss of ₹3,483 crore; JLR revenue falls 39.4% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q3 results: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV), on Thursday, February 5, reported a loss of ₹3,483 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year against a profit of ₹5,485 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total consolidated revenue from operations dropped to ₹70,108 crore, falling 25.8% from ₹94,472 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company said the JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) cyber incident was carried over in Q2 results, and it is poised for a strong recovery in Q4.

"We expect performance to significantly improve in Q4 with recovery at JLR and continuing growth in domestic market share. We are well poised to seize the opportunities and drive growth through an exciting product portfolio and focused approach to achieve margin improvement,” said Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Tata Motors PV.

Tata Motors PV's consolidated EBITDA declined by 1,120 bps YoY to 2.2%.

Tata Motors said its domestic performance improved sequentially due to higher volumes and incentives.

Tata Motors PV said its performance continued to be significantly impacted by the cyber incident at JLR. Domestic operations, however, improved sequentially, supported by higher volumes and incentives.

PBT (before exceptional items) for Q3 FY26 stood at - ₹3,100 crore. The company reported exceptional items of ₹1,600 crore, mainly comprising expenses related to the JLR cyber incident ( ₹800 crore), the New Labour Code ( ₹400 crore), and stamp duty ( ₹400 crore). This resulted in a reported PBT of - ₹4,700 crore, said the company.

Net loss for Q3 FY26 came in at ₹3,500 crore, after recognising a deferred tax asset at JLR.

The consolidated free cash flow for the quarter remained negative at - ₹17,900 crore, driven by lower volumes and an adverse working capital impact at JLR. Net debt as of December 31, 2025, stood at ₹39,400 crore, said the company.

"The overall global demand continues to remain challenging. We will step up our brand-led actions at JLR to drive up demand for our products and execute the enterprise missions programme aimed at enhancing savings and cash flows," said the company.

"Domestic business continues to witness robust demand, and we will accelerate growth through exciting launches and innovations. Overall, we expect a sharp improvement in Q4, led by normalisation of JLR volumes," the company said.

JLR Q3 performance It was a challenging quarter for JLR. The segment's revenue dropped 39.4% to £4.5 billion, EBITDA dropped by 1350 basis points to 0.7%, EBIT turned negative at -6.8%, falling 1,580 basis points, and PBT (before exceptional items) fell to -£310 million.

JLR volumes were impacted by the cyber incident and the time taken thereafter to distribute vehicles globally. Vehicle production returned to normal levels by mid-November.

Planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of new Jaguar launch, a deterioration of market conditions in China, and ongoing incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports also impacted volumes.