Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares dip as Tata Motors CV shares begin trading. Do you own?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price fell nearly 1.24 per cent to ₹403.30 apiece during the intraday session on Wednesday. At 11:50 am, the stock was trading flat at ₹404.95.

The Tata Motors demerger became effective on October 1, 2025, with the record date set for October 14, 2025. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle (TMCV) made its stock market debut today, November 12.

Following the demerger, shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) began trading independently on October 14, valued at approximately ₹400 per share after record-date adjustments. Based on the pre-demerger closing price of ₹660.75, the implied value of the commercial vehicles business was estimated in the range of ₹260– ₹270 per share.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle listing details Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle shares debuted at ₹335 apiece on the NSE, marking a 28.48% premium over their implied value of ₹260.75 per share. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹330.25, reflecting a 26.09% premium to its previous value of ₹261.90 per share.

A total of over 368 crore equity shares, each with a face value of ₹2, were listed under the ticker symbol ‘TMCVL’ in the ‘T’ Group of Securities. As per a BSE notice, the stock will remain in the trade-for-trade segment for the first 10 sessions to facilitate an orderly price discovery process.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ share price climbed to ₹346.75 per share on the BSE following its listing after the demerger from the passenger vehicle division. On the NSE, the shares reached a high of ₹345.00 apiece.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle share price: Should you buy or sell? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, the TMPV share price has been consolidating in a broad range of ₹378– ₹444 for nearly six months, building a strong base but staying far from a confirmed breakout.

“For now, range traders can look to play the boundaries — accumulating near ₹378 with a target towards ₹444 remains a smart short-term strategy. Momentum and volumes have been muted, indicating a wait-and-watch phase before a big directional move. Breakout traders, however, should stay patient for a decisive close above ₹444, which could unlock a fresh leg of rally. Until then, it’s a textbook range-bound opportunity,” Jain said.

On the other hand, market experts believe that TMCV stock may experience volatility as both retail and institutional investors adjust their portfolios following the demerger.

“Although investors should be cautious as share prices face a technical risk amid index adjustments and portfolio adjustments. Tata Motors' CV business is going to benefit, given its market leadership and steady cash generations. Also acquisition of Italy’s Iveco deal would transform Tata’s global presence,” said Abhinav Tiwari, Research Analyst at Bonanza.