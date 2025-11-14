Tata Motors PV Q2 Results LIVE: Stock dips 1.5% ahead of first earnings post Tata Motors demerger; JLR likely to weigh

Mint Market
Tata Motors PV Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) will post its first earnings announcement after the Tata Motors demerger. Ahead of the earnings, TMPV stock was trading over 1% lower on the exchanges.

Saloni Goel
Updated14 Nov 2025, 12:46:15 PM IST
Tata Motors PV Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (TMPVL) is slated to announce its earnings for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). The company, in an exchange filing, had informed that its board will meet today to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated results for Q2 FY26.

This is the first earnings announcement as an independent entity for TMPV following the Tata Motors demerger. Yesterday, November 13, Tata Motors (which houses the CV business) announced its September quarter earnings.

Tata Motors PV Q2 Review

Overall, analysts expect a strong EBITDA margin growth from Tata Motors PV despite a slowdown in the earnings for its luxury car business – Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Excluding the JLR business, analysts anticipate a rise in the PV revenue and profit along with a healthy EBITDA.

However, JLR could see a sharp decline in volumes (owing to production shutdown amid a cyberattack). Moreover, JLR EBIT margins are expected to decline, hurt by negative operating leverage.

Tata Motors PV share price

Ahead of the earnings, TMPV share price declined nearly 2% ahead of the earnings announcement. TMPV shares traded at 392 on the BSE today, down 1.52% as of 12.40 pm.

Track this space for all the LIVE updates on Tata Motors PV Q2 earnings

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 12:46:15 PM IST

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results LIVE: TMPV share price slips nearly 2% ahead of Q2 earnings

Tata Motors PV share price slips nearly 2% ahead of the Q2 results announcement. Tata Motors PV stock was trading at 391.60 apiece, down 1.62%. The stock the day's low of 391.30.

14 Nov 2025, 12:40:36 PM IST

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results LIVE: TMPV set to announce Q2 results today

Tata Motors PV board is slated to meet later today to announce Q2 results 2025. “Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) and 50(1)(c) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly known as Tata Motors Limited) (‘the Company’) is scheduled to be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025,” the company said in a filing.

