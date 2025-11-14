Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Reports net loss of ₹6368 crore, revenue slips 13.4% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), which now houses the company’s passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses following the recent demerger, announced its September quarter performance (Q2FY26), today, reporting a adjusted net loss of ₹6,368 core as compared to a net profit of ₹3,056 crore reported in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at ₹71,714 crore, down 13.4% from ₹82,841 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially too, revenue declined 18% from ₹87,141 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

Revenue at JLR, which accounts for about two-thirds of Tata Motors overall business, declined 24.3% to £4.9 billion. The company said the performance was significantly impacted by the cyber incident.

Meanwhile, revenue from the domestic passenger vehicle segment grew 15.6% YoY to ₹13,500 crore.

At the operating level, the company posted an EBITDA loss of ₹1404 crore, a sharp drop from ₹9,914 crore posted in September 2024 quarter.