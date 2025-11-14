Mint Market
Subscribe

Tata Motors PV Q2 Results: Reports net loss of ₹6368 crore, revenue slips 13.4% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a net loss of 6,368 crore for the September quarter, in contrast to a net profit of 3,056 crore during the same period last year, following its recent demerger.

A Ksheerasagar
Published14 Nov 2025, 03:41 PM IST
Advertisement
After experiencing a substantial loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>287 billion in FY19, Tata Motors rebounded with record profits of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>157 billion in the trailing twelve-month period. (File Photo: Reuters)
After experiencing a substantial loss of ₹287 billion in FY19, Tata Motors rebounded with record profits of ₹157 billion in the trailing twelve-month period. (File Photo: Reuters)

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), which now houses the company’s passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses following the recent demerger, announced its September quarter performance (Q2FY26), today, reporting a adjusted net loss of 6,368 core as compared to a net profit of 3,056 crore reported in the same period last year.

Advertisement

The consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at 71,714 crore, down 13.4% from 82,841 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially too, revenue declined 18% from 87,141 crore posted in the preceding quarter.

Revenue at JLR, which accounts for about two-thirds of Tata Motors overall business, declined 24.3% to £4.9 billion. The company said the performance was significantly impacted by the cyber incident.

Meanwhile, revenue from the domestic passenger vehicle segment grew 15.6% YoY to 13,500 crore.

At the operating level, the company posted an EBITDA loss of 1404 crore, a sharp drop from 9,914 crore posted in September 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

(more to come)

 
 
Q2 ResultsTata Motors
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Motors PV Q2 Results: Reports net loss of ₹6368 crore, revenue slips 13.4% YoY
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks