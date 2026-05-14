Tata Motors PV Q4 Results 2026: Net profit falls over 71% YoY to ₹455 crore, revenue jumps 43%; dividend announced

Tata Motors PV Q4 Results 2026: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2026 (Q4FY26) on Thursday, 14 May. The Tata Group stock reported a 71.43% decline in standalone net profit at ₹455 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1593 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, it had posted a loss of ₹233 crore in the December quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations jumped 43% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹18,598 crore. EBITDA Margin for the quarter came in at 9.4%.

On a consolidated basis, it reported a 32% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹5,783 crore from ₹8,470 crore in the year-ago period. Moreover, consolidated revenue from operations increased 7% YoY to ₹1.05 lakh crore in the March quarter.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was Tata Motors PV's standalone net profit for Q4 FY26? ⌵ Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a standalone net profit of ₹455 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a 71.43% decline from the previous year's ₹1593 crore. 2 How did Tata Motors PV's consolidated revenue perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ On a consolidated basis, Tata Motors PV's revenue from operations increased by 7% year-on-year to ₹1.05 lakh crore in the March quarter of FY26. 3 What dividend did Tata Motors PV announce for FY26? ⌵ The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹3.00 per Equity Share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, which is expected to be paid by July 14, 2026. 4 What were the key reasons for JLR's weak financial performance in Q4 FY26? ⌵ JLR faced multiple global headwinds including challenges in China, higher US tariffs, and the planned transition to new Jaguar models, which impacted profitability and volumes. 5 How did Tata Motors' commercial vehicle (CV) business perform in Q4 FY26? ⌵ Tata Motors reported a 22% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹24,452 crore for Q4 FY26, with an EBITDA margin of 13.9%, supported by strong execution and a refreshed product portfolio.

Dividend: The company also informed that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of ₹3.00 per Equity Share of ₹2 each (@ 150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before July 14, 2026.

Tata Motors PV stock ended 0.64% higher at ₹338.85 per share on BSE.

"Global geopolitical and regulatory challenges will need to be monitored for supply-chain risks and cost headwinds. We will leverage on healthy demand and continue to deliver profitable and industry-beating growth in domestic business, whilst mitigating the margin headwinds through structural cost reductions. We will continue to step-up growth at JLR, by leveraging House of Brands in focused markets, with flawless delivery of exciting launches over next 18 months," said Tata Motors PV said in an exchange filing

Management Commentary Dhiman Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, TMPVL said: “Overall, FY26 was a tale of two halves. While domestic business witnessed a strong momentum post GST 2.0, at JLR we witnessed several headwinds including tariffs and the cyber incident. In Q4 FY26, all the consolidated financial metrics improved significantly as JLR operations recovered post the cyber incident and domestic business continued its positive trajectory. Going ahead, we will continue to build on our resilience through a slew of product interventions, and cost-side actions, while the global geopolitical environment and commodity prices continue to remain key monitorable”

JLR Performance Jaguar Land Rover reported a weak financial performance for Q4FY26 and the full financial year as the luxury carmaker faced multiple global headwinds, including challenges in China, higher US tariffs and the planned transition to new Jaguar models.

JLR’s revenue for the March quarter stood at £6.9 billion, down 11% year-on-year, while full-year FY26 revenue declined 21% to £22.9 billion. The company said profitability and volumes were impacted by the planned wind-down of outgoing Jaguar models ahead of the new Jaguar launch, as well as a difficult competitive environment in China.

Profit before tax and exceptional items came in at £458 million during Q4FY26, sharply lower than £875 million reported a year ago. For the full year, pre-tax profit dropped to £14 million from £2.5 billion in FY25.

Adjusted EBIT margin for the quarter declined to 9.2% from 10.7% last year, while full-year EBIT margin fell sharply to 0.7% compared with 8.5% in FY25. The company said margins were also affected by ongoing US tariff pressures and increased variable marketing expenses.

Profit after tax for the quarter stood at £365 million versus £640 million last year. For FY26, the company reported a net loss of £244 million compared with a profit of £1.8 billion in the previous year.