Tata Motors PV share falls over 5% as reports of JLR plant shutdown spark fresh worries

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles came under pressure on Friday, March 27, falling over 5% to an intraday low of ₹301.10 on the BSE, after media reports suggested that production at its luxury vehicle arm, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), may have been disrupted due to a temporary shutdown at its Solihull plant in the UK.

The latest development has once again put the spotlight on JLR, which remains a key earnings driver for Tata Motors. According to a Reuters report, the automaker has temporarily halted production on certain vehicle lines at the Solihull facility for two weeks because of a supplier-related parts issue.

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The shutdown also overlaps with a pre-scheduled Easter holiday closure and is expected to affect production of important models such as the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Fresh disruption comes after cyberattack setback This is not the first time JLR has faced operational disruption in recent months. Back in September 2025, the British luxury carmaker had disclosed that it was impacted by a cybersecurity breach, which led to production and sales delays, further pointed out the report.

The report added that a hacker group calling itself “Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters” had claimed responsibility for the attack and alleged that it had gained access to the company’s systems. The group is believed to comprise English-speaking teenagers and has also been linked to a previous cyberattack on Marks and Spencer.

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JLR reportedly did not have insurance protection against such cyber incidents, which amplified the financial hit. The company had posted a profit after tax of £1.8 billion in FY25, and estimates suggested that a possible £2 billion loss from the disruption could potentially wipe out or even exceed its full-year earnings.

JLR accounts for nearly 70% of Tata Motors’ overall revenue, making any operational disruption at the British subsidiary significant for investor sentiment. In the third quarter, JLR posted revenue of £4.5 billion, reflecting a sharp 39% decline year-on-year compared with Q3FY25, mainly because of lower wholesale volumes following the cyberattack. Production returned to normal only by mid-November, and even after that, additional time was needed to restore its global distribution network.

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The company’s year-on-year performance was also weighed down by the phased discontinuation of older Jaguar models ahead of upcoming launches, along with weaker demand in China. Profitability took a further hit from the cyber incident, higher US tariffs, and increased variable marketing expenses. For the quarter, JLR reported a pre-tax loss of £310 million, excluding exceptional items.

“The disruption is expected to impact output of key models such as the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport,” the Reuters report noted.

Tata Motors stock performance Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ stock has remained under pressure in recent weeks. The share price has fallen nearly 17% over the last one month and is down about 13% so far this year. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year, it has lost 25%.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.