Tata Motors PV share price dips over 1% ahead of exclusion from Sensex. How to trade the Tata Group stock?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (PV) share price declined by 1.5% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, November 24, in an otherwise positive market. Tata Motors PV shares opened flat at ₹362.25 and dropped 1.5% to an intraday low of ₹356.65. Around 11:25 am, the Tata Group stock traded 1.40% down at ₹357.20. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.14% up at 85,349 at that time.

Tata Motors PV to exit from Sensex According to an official announcement on Friday, November 21, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' stock will be dropped from the Sensex index constituents as part of the reconstitution move, effective from 22 December 2025. On the other hand, InterGlobe Aviation or IndiGo shares will be listed as a constituent of the Sensex index effective that day.

Tata Motors PV Q2 results Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which now houses the company’s passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses following the recent demerger, reported a 25-fold surge in its consolidated net profit at ₹76,248 crore due to a one-time gain of ₹82,616 crore related to the demerger of the commercial vehicles unit.

However, excluding this gain, the company reported a loss of ₹6,368 crore, as overall performance was dragged down by a steep fall in JLR volumes.

Tata Motors PV: How to trade in this Tata Group stock? Experts appear to be positive about the stock due to the company's growth prospects.

Tata Motors was demerged into two separate entities: Tata Motors Ltd (commercial vehicles) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. This strategic move aims to unlock shareholder value, enhance operational efficiency, and drive focused growth.

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Tata Motors PV is poised for expansion, with plans to exceed market growth, improve EBITDA margins, and strengthen technology and brand leadership.

Srivastava underscored that Tata Motors PV's electric vehicle (EV) segment is gaining momentum, with a dominant 70% market share in India and upcoming models like the Avinya range and Harrier EV. JLR's "Reimagine" strategy focuses on establishing itself as a leading premium EV manufacturer.

"Despite a mixed Q2 FY26 performance, the company's long-term prospects look promising, driven by JLR's recovery, domestic market growth, and EV expansion. The demerger has provided clarity, enabling focused strategies for both JLR and domestic businesses," said Srivastava.

With a strong product pipeline and cost optimisation efforts, Tata Motors PV is well-positioned to leverage industry opportunities and drive sustainable growth," said Srivastava.

Technical experts underscore that the stock appears to be oversold and a bounce could be possible.

On the technical front, Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, at the current juncture, Tata Motors PV appears significantly oversold and is trading near its earlier breakout zone of ₹350–355, an area that has previously acted as a strong demand pocket.

The price action suggests that the stock may attempt to stabilise within the ₹350–360 range over the next few sessions as buyers gradually re-emerge. This consolidation phase is crucial for establishing a sustainable base after the recent corrective move.

View full Image Tata Motors PV technical chart ( Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers )

"If the stock manages to hold this support area convincingly, a short-term rebound towards ₹385 is likely, supported by improved sentiment and potential bargain hunting at lower levels," said Patel.

Amruta Shinde, a research analyst at Choice Broking, said the ₹350– ₹324 zone is expected to act as a key support area, where stabilisation could lead to a brief rebound. However, a fall below ₹324 may trigger further downside toward ₹310– ₹300.

On the upside, resistance is now placed at ₹376– ₹387, and a decisive breakout above this zone would be essential for any meaningful trend reversal. Until clearer reversal patterns or constructive price action emerge, a cautious approach remains prudent, said Shinde.

Dhirender Singh Bisht, AVP – Equity Technical Research at SMC Global Securities, pointed out that the stock’s previous low of ₹323, recorded in April 2025, is likely to act as a support level in the near term.

Since April, Bisht has observed that a significant portion of the stock’s trading volume has been concentrated in the range of ₹400– ₹410, which is likely to act as a resistance zone in the coming days.

"The stock is expected to remain weak as long as it trades below ₹400. From a technical viewpoint, a breakout above the ₹400– ₹410 zone, supported by strong volumes, could trigger a move to the upside toward ₹440– ₹450. On the downside, key support is placed at ₹320– ₹325," Bisht said.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar