Tata Motors PV shares crash 7% despite 2110% YoY surge in profit. What's behind the fall?

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) crashed over 7% in early trade on Monday, November 17, despite posting a 2,110% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit as the performance of its luxury business, Jaguar Land Rover, weighed.

According to brokerages, while the India PV business performance is in line with expectations, JLR is facing significant challenges in its key markets, even beyond the cyber incident.

Analysts largely recommended a ‘reduce’ or ‘sell’ rating for the newly demerged TMPV stock, which houses the passenger vehicle, electric vehicle, and JLR businesses of Tata Motors.

Tata Motors Q2 Results Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reported a staggering 2,110% year-on-year jump in profit to ₹76,170 crore, driven largely by a one-time notional gain of ₹82,616 crore. Without this exceptional item, the company actually recorded a loss of ₹6,368 crore, compared with a profit of ₹3,056 crore in the same quarter last year and ₹2,597 crore in Q1 FY26.

Overall revenue dropped 13.5% YoY to ₹72,349 crore.

According to the company, a major cyber incident at JLR significantly affected performance, while domestic operations remained stable and recovered following GST reductions.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover swung to a £559 million quarterly loss and slashed its guidance after a cyberattack temporarily halted production.

The Defender maker now expects an operating margin of 0% to 2% in fiscal 2026, down from an earlier 5% to 7% target, having already pared its outlook this year amid tariff-related uncertainty.

It projects a negative free cash flow of £ 2.2 billion to £2.5 billion ($3 billion-$3.4 billion) for fiscal 2026, reversing its earlier forecast of breaking even.