Tata Motors PV shares crash: What led to auto stock 8% ramming, Nifty laggard; down 27% in 2026 - Buy, sell or hold?

Tata Motors PV shares crash: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares plunged over 8% on Monday, 16 November, making the stock the biggest laggard on the Nifty 50, after the automaker reported a consolidated net loss of ₹5,531 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹76,170 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The quarterly loss included exceptional items worth ₹6,738 crore, according to the company's exchange filing. These primarily comprised employee separation costs of ₹3,776 crore and asset impairment charges of ₹2,856 crore.

Its luxury car subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), reported exceptional costs of £530 million during the quarter, linked to restructuring initiatives, including employee separation expenses and the write-down of intangible assets under development.

Despite the loss, consolidated revenue from operations grew 34% year-on-year to ₹96,920 crore. EBITDA margin also improved by 630 basis points to 6.2%.

Total expenses, however, climbed to ₹97,827 crore from ₹79,310 crore in the year-ago quarter. The cost of materials increased sharply to ₹58,825 crore from ₹36,300 crore.

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At the business level, JLR's revenue rose 20.3% year-on-year to £5,894 million, while Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' revenue increased 50.9% to ₹20,423 crore.

JLR's EBITDA margin expanded by 820 basis points to 6.6%. In contrast, the passenger vehicle business saw its EBITDA margin contract by 180 basis points to 4%.

Should you buy, sell or hold? Nuvama Institutional Equities maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, although it lowered its sum-of-the-parts (SOTP)-based target price to ₹360 from ₹450.

The brokerage expects the India passenger vehicle business to deliver revenue and EBITDA CAGRs of 18% and 20%, respectively, over FY26–FY29, supported by healthy volumes and an improved product mix. For Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), it projects revenue and EBITDA CAGRs of 11% and 35%, respectively, during the same period, driven by scale benefits and cost savings.

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Nuvama has valued the India PV and JLR businesses at 11x and 2x September 2028 EV/EBITDA, respectively, with an investment value of around ₹60 per share. It noted that the stock is trading at 3x and 2x FY28 and FY29 estimated EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reiterated its ‘Sell’ rating on the stock, with a SOTP-based target price of ₹240, based on FY28 estimates.

The brokerage flagged multiple challenges facing JLR, including continued pressure from VME costs, commodity inflation, weak demand in China and higher interest expenses amid rising debt. It also highlighted the downward revision in JLR's FY27 margin guidance.

Motilal Oswal cut its FY27 and FY28 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 69% and 5%, respectively. While Tata Motors' India business continues to gain market share, margins remain under pressure due to an adverse product mix and higher input costs. The brokerage added that JLR's cost-reduction initiatives may only partially offset the prevailing operational and demand-related headwinds.

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It values JLR and the India PV business at 2x and 13x EV/EBITDA, respectively, citing persistent challenges at JLR and continued geopolitical uncertainty.

Tata Motors PV shares Tata Motors PV share price today opened at ₹272.40 per share on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹272.80 per share, and an intraday low of ₹262.40 per share.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles shares have remained under pressure, declining 9.42% over the past week. The stock has fallen 6.87% over the past month and is down 20.03% in the last three months. The weakness has extended over the longer term, with the shares losing 25.05% in six months and 27.26% so far in 2026.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has underperformed the broader market over the past few months, with selling pressure continuing on pullbacks. He identified ₹300 as the immediate resistance level, adding that the stock needs to sustain a move above this mark for a reversal in its near-term trend.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the stock opened with a sharp gap-down, accompanied by an increase in combined futures open interest. The combination of falling prices and rising open interest indicates fresh short positions being built by traders.

He added that the stock is trading below its 20-day and 50-day EMAs, reflecting continued weakness. The immediate level to watch is the previous low of ₹260, which acts as a crucial support. A decisive break below this level could signal a base breakdown and open the way towards the next support at ₹225.

Also Read | JLR cuts margin, revenue guidance as restructuring weighs on Tata Motors

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.