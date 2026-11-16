Tata Motors PV vs Eicher Motors: Which auto stock is set to race ahead, and which should you buy after Q2 results?

The contrasting post-Q2 performance of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Eicher Motors has put the spotlight on the two automobile stocks, with investors weighing their earnings outlook and brokerage recommendations following the September quarter results.

The sell-off in Tata Motors PV has deepened, with shares plunging nearly 9.3% to ₹260 apiece, taking the cumulative decline over the past three sessions to 13%. Eicher Motors, on the other hand, initially reacted positively to its results but subsequently gave up its gains and slipped into the red, falling 4.4% from the day's high to ₹7,592 apiece.

Although both automakers reported margin pressure, their growth outlooks differ significantly. Tata Motors PV continues to face challenges at its luxury car subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which has also prompted the company to lower its revenue and margin guidance for the current financial year, highlighting the challenging environment for automakers with significant international exposure.

Eicher Motors, meanwhile, is benefiting from strong demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles. A look at their Q2 performance and brokerage recommendations offers insights into which stock could be a better investment opportunity.

Tata Motors PV: JLR concerns overshadow domestic growth Tata Motors PV reported consolidated revenue of ₹96,920 crore in Q2FY27, up 34% year-on-year (YoY), while its net loss from continuing operations narrowed to ₹5,451 crore from ₹6,368 crore a year earlier. However, the performance was weighed down by weak demand in China, one-time employee separation costs related to JLR's restructuring and other asset write-downs.

JLR recorded exceptional items of GBP 530 million during the quarter, reflecting restructuring activities, including employee separation costs and the write-down of intangible assets under development.

China, historically one of JLR's key markets, has witnessed a sharp slowdown in recent quarters amid weakening automobile demand and intensifying competition from domestic manufacturers, weighing on sales of the British luxury carmaker's vehicles.

Meanwhile, domestic passenger vehicle sales in India are projected to fall below 19 million units this year for the first time since 2014, an industry body said earlier this month.

Looking ahead, the luxury carmaker has lowered its FY27 adjusted EBIT margin guidance to 2-3% from 4% earlier and revised its free cash flow guidance to an outflow of GBP 1.25 billion.

JLR contributes roughly 80% of Tata Motors PV's top line, making its performance critical to the Indian automaker's earnings.

Brokerage views remain mixed. Jefferies maintains an Underperform rating with a target price of ₹240, while Goldman Sachs has a Neutral rating with a target of ₹281. Kotak Institutional Equities and Motilal Oswal maintain Sell ratings with target prices of ₹250 and ₹240, respectively.

On the positive side, Nuvama retains a Buy rating with a target price of ₹360, while Elara Capital maintains Accumulate with a target of ₹314.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield demand supports growth outlook Eicher Motors delivered a stronger operating performance, with consolidated revenue rising 20.2% YoY to ₹7,422 crore in Q2FY27. Net profit increased 14.8% to ₹1,573.4 crore, while EBITDA grew 16.4% to ₹1,760 crore. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 23.7% from 24.5% a year earlier, reflecting higher commodity costs and operating expenses.

A key positive was Royal Enfield's record quarterly sales of 3,76,722 motorcycles, up 15% YoY. Strong bookings, low dealer inventory and sustained demand have improved volume visibility, while capacity expansion plans are expected to support future growth.

Brokerages remain largely positive on the stock. Citi has maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹9,500, while Jefferies has a Buy rating with a target of ₹9,300. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have also maintained Buy and Overweight ratings, with target prices of ₹8,900 and ₹8,750, respectively.

CLSA has retained Outperform with a target price of ₹8,670. However, Motilal Oswal maintains Neutral with a target of ₹7,420, citing input cost pressures.

Which stock looks better? Eicher Motors currently has stronger near-term earnings visibility, supported by Royal Enfield's demand momentum, capacity expansion and a relatively favourable brokerage outlook. Tata Motors PV, meanwhile, remains a recovery bet, with the timing of JLR's margin and cash flow improvement likely to determine its earnings trajectory.