Tata Motors PV vs Maruti Suzuki shares: Which auto stock to buy after Q2 results 2026? Experts' views, target price

Stocks to buy after Q2 Results 2026 | Tata Motors PV vs Maruti Suzuki shares: The Q2 Results 2026 season is in full swing, and major segments like IT, Auto, etc. have almost declared their Q2 earnings. So, stock investors are busy finding value picks after the Q2 Results. Looking at the auto segment, industry majors Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Tata Motors PV have declared their Q2 results, and experts have also shared their verdicts.
According to stock market experts, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles both offer attractive long-term investment opportunities, driven by rising automobile penetration, SUV demand, premiumisation, and the transition towards alternative-fuel technologies. However, their growth strategies and investment propositions differ.
Decoding Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results 2026, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Maruti Suzuki enjoys a competitive advantage through its strong brand presence, extensive dealership network, manufacturing scale and leadership in the domestic passenger vehicle market, with its market share improving by 220 bps to 40.8% in Q2FY27. The company recorded its highest-ever quarterly sales of 6,96,654 units, registering 26.5% YoY growth, while revenue increased 26.1%.”
However, Seema said, EBITDA margin contracted by 330 bps to 9.4% and PAT declined 26.4% due to commodity inflation, adverse forex movements and lower non-operating income. Recovery in operating margins, SUV penetration, exports and upcoming EV launches will be important growth drivers.
Speaking on Tata Motors PV Q2 Results 2026, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, “Tata Motors PV reported stronger volume growth of 40% to 2,01,723 units, supported by its SUV portfolio and 90% growth in EV sales. Its increasing EV penetration, CNG portfolio, product innovation and upcoming launches provide significant long-term growth opportunities. However, sustaining market-share gains, improving operating margins, EV profitability and strengthening after-sales service remain key challenges.”
Comparing the Q2 Results 2026 of Tata Motors PV and Maruti Suzuki, Seema Srivastava said that Maruti Suzuki appears better positioned for relatively stable long-term wealth creation, supported by scale, market leadership and established profitability, while Tata Motors PV offers higher growth potential with comparatively higher execution risks. Investors should also compare current valuations, earnings growth, ROCE and free cash flow before making an investment decision.
Decoding the technical chart of Tata Motors PV, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Tata Motors PV shares are trading at the bottom finishing zone, and showing a possible trend reversal on the yearly chart. On a rebound, Tata Motors PV share price may touch the ₹280 to ₹295 resistance zone. On breaking above this resistance zone, the stock may soon touch ₹320 levels. So, existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹238 for the upside target of ₹320.”
On suggestions for fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said that fresh investors can buy Tata Motors PV shares at the current market price for an upside target of ₹320, maintaining a closing stop-loss at ₹238.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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