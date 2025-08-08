Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Expect net profit to fall over 30% YoY amid sluggish JLR volumes, margin pressure

Live Updates

Saloni Goel, Ankit Gohel
Published8 Aug 2025, 11:13 AM IST
Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Margins are expected to remain under pressure due to weak operating leverage, rising input costs, and forex challenges.
Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Margins are expected to remain under pressure due to weak operating leverage, rising input costs, and forex challenges.

Tata Motors Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, the owner of luxury car brand Jaguar Land rover (JLR), will declare its Q1 results today. The board of directors of the Tata Group company will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26. Here’s what to expect from Tata Motors Q1 results today.

Tata Motors Q1 Results Preview

Tata Motors is expected to report a weak set of earnings for the June quarter with a sharp fall in consolidated net profit amid a decline in revenue, weighed down by slowdown in volumes in both its domestic and JLR businesses.

Analysts expect Tata Motors’ margins in Q1FY26 to remain under pressure due to weak operating leverage, rising input costs, and forex challenges. Market participants will watch out for the company’s outlook for domestic and export demand in Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) segments, JLR’s FY26 guidance, and timeline of upcoming Electric Vehicles (EV).

Tata Motors share price was trading lower ahead of the Q1 results today. The Tata Group stock is down 44% from its 52-week high level. Stay tuned to our Tata Motors Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.

