Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit drops 30.5% YoY to ₹3,924 crore; margins drop to multi-quarter low

Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, reported its June quarter results today after market hours, posting a 30.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,924 crore. The drop was driven by volume declines across all businesses and lower profitability at JLR, primarily impacted by US trade tariffs. In the preceding March quarter, the company had reported a net profit of ₹8,556 crore.

However, the figure came in higher than analysts’ average estimates of ₹3,672 crore, and consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,03,792 crore, higher than estimated but a 2.45% drop compared to ₹1,06,399 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 35% year-on-year to ₹9,724 crore, with the margin falling to a multi-quarter low of 9.3%, down 470 basis points from 14% in the June 2024 quarter.

Segment-wise performance Jaguar Land Rover

Revenue growth at JLR, which accounts for about two-thirds of Tata Motors' overall revenue, fell by 9.2% to £6.6 billion. The company said the performance during the quarter was impacted by the application of 27.5% US trade tariffs on UK- and EU-produced cars exported to the US, as well as the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar vehicles ahead of the launch of new Jaguar models.

The segment’s PBT came in at £351 million, down from £693 million a year ago, with an EBIT margin of 4.0%.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic, as the UK-US trade deal will reduce tariffs on UK-produced vehicles exported to the US from 27.5% to 10%, effective 30 June 2025, along with the EU-US trade deal announced on 27 July 2025 to gradually reduce tariffs on JLR’s EU-produced vehicles exported to the US from 27.5% to 15%, will support its operations, and it also retained its EBIT margin guidance at 5% to 7% for FY26, including the impact of revised tariff rates.

Commercial Vehicles

Meanwhile, revenue from the CV segment fell by 4.7% to ₹17,000 crore, but the business continued to deliver double-digit EBITDA margins of 12.2% and EBIT margins of 9.7% in Q1 FY26, led by better realizations and material cost savings. The segment reported a strong PBT of ₹1,700 crore.

Passenger Vehicles

The PV industry in Q1 FY26 experienced volume pressures, particularly in May and June, with flat growth reflecting continued softness in demand.

Revenues stood at ₹10,900 crore, down 8.2% due to a drop in volumes. The EBIT margins fell 310 basis points YoY to 2.8%. PBT was ₹129 crore, impacted by adverse volumes, realizations, and leverage effects but was partly offset by continued savings in variable costs, as per the company's earnings' filing.