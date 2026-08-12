Tata Motors Q1 Results: Net profit surges 83% YoY to ₹2,560 crore, revenue improves 20%

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) released its June-quarter performance on Wednesday after market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹2,560 crore, led by mark to market gain on investments in Tata Capital.

The profit was 83.24% higher over ₹1,397 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit also improved from ₹1,793 crore reported in the March quarter.

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Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹20,576 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹17,192 crore in the April-June period of the previous financial year, marking a growth of nearly 20%.

On the operating front, the company posted a 57.6% YoY jump in EBITDA to ₹3,272 crore, with the EBITDA margin staying in double digits for the 12th consecutive quarter at 15.83%, a 385 basis points higher than 11.98% in the corresponding quarter.

GV Ramanan, CFO, Tata Motors, said, "While commodity pressure continues to persist, we remain confident in our ability to navigate the environment through operational efficiencies, pricing discipline, and proactive supply chain management to deliver resilient margins and profitable growth.”

Q1 wholesales jump 26% In terms of volumes, total wholesales during the quarter stood at 108.7K units, up 26% year-on-year, with domestic and export volumes rising 26% and 35%, respectively. Its overall domestic CV VAHAN market share stood at 36.8% in Q1 FY27, an improvement of 100 basis points sequentially.

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The company said it strengthened its leadership in electric commercial vehicles, securing more than 3,400 EV orders across segments. During the quarter, the Tata Group company launched the Ace Gold+ XL, Intra V40, and Intra EV, expanding its small commercial vehicle portfolio across ICE, CNG, and EV powertrains.

It also initiated deliveries against an order from Indonesia and achieved the milestone of producing 10 lakh commercial vehicles at its Lucknow plant. As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company partnered with HPCL to develop a scalable circular economy model for used automotive lubricants.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said, “Looking ahead, supported by a robust product portfolio, continued innovation, and a relentless focus on delivering better customer value, we remain confident of strengthening our market leadership and delivering sustainable, profitable growth in the following quarters.”

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The company also provided an update on Iveco, stating that regulatory approvals are in the final stage, with only one pending clearance remaining.

It said all queries raised by the competent authority have been addressed and the final approval is expected by the end of August 2026. Accordingly, the tender offer is expected to be launched in early September 2026 and completed by early November 2026.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.