Tata Motors Q1 update: Global wholesales increase 2% YoY; stock jumps

Global wholesales of all commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, reached 93,410 units in Q1 FY25, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to Q1 FY24.

Vaamanaa Sethi
First Published8 Jul 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Tata Motors Q1 update: Tata Motors' global wholesales of passenger vehicles totaled 138,682 units, marking a 1 per cent decrease compared to Q1 FY24.
Tata Motors Q1 update: Tata Motors’ global wholesales of passenger vehicles totaled 138,682 units, marking a 1 per cent decrease compared to Q1 FY24.

Tata Motors' global wholesales for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, reached 329,847 units, reflecting a 2 per cent year-on-year increase, according to the company's filing to the exchanges on Monday.

In Q1 FY25, Tata Motors' global wholesales of passenger vehicles totaled 138,682 units, marking a 1 per cent decrease compared to Q1 FY24.

Global wholesales of all commercial vehicles, including the Tata Daewoo range, reached 93,410 units in Q1 FY25, marking a 6 per cent increase compared to Q1 FY24.

Also Read | Why railway stocks are skyrocketing today? — explained

The announcement was made during market hours, and by around 1 pm on the NSE, Tata Motors' stock was trading 0.5 per cent higher at 681.60.

Global wholesales for JLR reached 97,755 units, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase. For the quarter, Jaguar wholesales were 8,227 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales amounted to 89,528 vehicles.

The company attributed JLR's year-on-year growth to sustained demand. The wholesale volumes for JLR in the first quarter of FY25 do not include units from its Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV.

Retail sales for Q1 totaled 111,180 units, a 9 per cent increase compared to the same quarter a year ago, according to the company's Friday filing to exchanges. This figure includes the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV.

The proportion of the most profitable models—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender—increased to 68 per cent of total wholesale volumes, aligning with the company’s value-focused Reimagine strategy.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India IPO: Should there be a premium or a discount vs Maruti?

Retail sales for the quarter rose by 43 per cent in North America, 14% in the UK, and 4% in Europe compared to the previous year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter ending on March 31, 2024, wholesale volumes and retail sales declined by 11 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, due to the typical cyclical fluctuations between Q4 and Q1.

Tata Motors share price ended Monday's trading session in green at 1,002.90, against previous close at 993.65 per share on Friday last week.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 04:44 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTata Motors Q1 update: Global wholesales increase 2% YoY; stock jumps

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.30
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.45 (-1.4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.25
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
11.05 (3.83%)

Bharat Electronics

334.15
03:48 PM | 8 JUL 2024
10.15 (3.13%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.15
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1 (-0.58%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,115.80
03:51 PM | 8 JUL 2024
98.65 (9.7%)

One 97 Communications

472.05
03:59 PM | 8 JUL 2024
35.45 (8.12%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

202.10
03:58 PM | 8 JUL 2024
13.8 (7.33%)

IRCON International

326.90
03:56 PM | 8 JUL 2024
19.15 (6.22%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue