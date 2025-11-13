Tata Motors Q2 Results: Commercial Vehicles arm posts ₹867 crore net loss; revenue at ₹18,585 crore — Details here

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles arm announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Thursday, 13 November 2025. The company posted a ₹867 crore net loss in its second quarter results, according to the consolidated financial statements.

The company incurred a net loss in its Q2 results 2025, compared to a ₹498 crore net profit in its second quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26, according to the filing data.

Here's what the results show Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles arm's revenue from core operations rose nearly 6% to ₹18,585 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹17,535 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, second-quarter results also showed that the company's total expenses jumped 15% to ₹19,296 crore, compared YoY with ₹16,777 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

The overall rise in expenses for the quarter is primarily due to the higher costs of materials consumed by the commercial automaker, and some one-time fair value loss incurred from equity investments of ₹2,027 crore.

Tata Motors share price Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles arm (TMCV) share price closed 2.26% lower at ₹320.25 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹327.65 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q2 results 2025, after the market operating hours on 13 November 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee