Tata Motors Q2 Results: Profit drops 11% YoY to ₹3,343 crore; revenue dips 4%

Tata Motors reported an 11% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to 3,343 crore for Q2 FY25, down from 3,764 crore last year. Revenue also fell by 3.74% to 100,534 crore compared to 104,444 crore in the previous year.

Saloni Goel
Updated8 Nov 2024, 04:37 PM IST
Tata Motors Q2 Results: Automaker Tata Motors on Friday, November 8, reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to 3,343 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25). The figure stood at 3,764 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the revenue declined by 3.74 per cent to 100,534 crore in Q2 FY25 from 104,444 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 16% to 11,567 crore from 13,767 crore YoY. The operating margin came in at 12%, down from 13.1% on a yearly basis.

Tata Motors said it remains cautious on near-term domestic demand. “However, the festive season and substantial investments in infrastructure should help bolster it. JLR wholesales are expected to improve sharply, as supply challenges ease. Overall, we expect an all-round improvement in performance in H2 FY25 and the business to become net debt free by this year,” said the company in a press release.

More to come…

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 04:37 PM IST
