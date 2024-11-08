Tata Motors Q2 Results: Profit drops 11% YoY to ₹3,343 crore; revenue dips 4%

Tata Motors Q2 Results: Automaker Tata Motors on Friday, November 8, reported an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to ₹3,343 crore for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2 FY25). The figure stood at ₹3,764 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the revenue declined by 3.74 per cent to ₹100,534 crore in Q2 FY25 from ₹104,444 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined by 16% to ₹11,567 crore from ₹13,767 crore YoY. The operating margin came in at 12%, down from 13.1% on a yearly basis.

Tata Motors said it remains cautious on near-term domestic demand. “However, the festive season and substantial investments in infrastructure should help bolster it. JLR wholesales are expected to improve sharply, as supply challenges ease. Overall, we expect an all-round improvement in performance in H2 FY25 and the business to become net debt free by this year,” said the company in a press release.