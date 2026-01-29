Tata Motors Q3 Results: Net profit declines 48% to ₹705 crore, revenue improves 16.2%

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) released its December-quarter performance on Thursday after market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹705 crore, down 48% from ₹1,355 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s net profit was impacted by exceptional items, including ₹603 crore related to the new labor code, ₹962 crore from the demerger, and ₹82 crore in acquisition costs, with total exceptional impacts of ₹1,500 crore in standalone financials and ₹1,600 crore in consolidated results.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter rose to ₹21,732 crore, up from ₹18,697 crore in the October–December period of the previous financial year, marking growth of 16.23%.

On the operating front, the company posted a 45% YoY jump in EBITDA to ₹2,768 crore, with the EBITDA margin staying in double digits for the 10th consecutive quarter at 12.7% (+30 bps).

On the volumes front, the company’s CV segment wholesales stood at 116.8K units in the December quarter, marking a 20% YoY growth, while its CV VAHAN market share rose 100 bps sequentially to 35.5% in Q3FY26, as per the company's Q3 earnings' filing.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, said, “Disciplined execution of an agile strategy delivered yet another strong financial performance this quarter, supported by demand tailwinds from GST 2.0 and the festive season.”

“Our recent launch of 17 next-generation trucks under the ‘Better Always’ philosophy sets new benchmarks in safety, total cost of ownership, and smarter, emission-free mobility, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and industry leadership. With infrastructure spending accelerating, we are well positioned to sustain momentum and drive continued growth,” he further added.

Going forward, the company expects demand to further strengthen in Q4FY26 across most commercial vehicle segments. It said this demand could be driven by the government’s sustained infrastructure push and expansion in end-use sectors, both of which are expected to fuel positive momentum for the industry.

With an optimized portfolio ensuring superior product availability, a decisive pricing strategy, and deeper customer engagement through intensified market activations, the company believes it is well poised to capture demand across segments, paving the way for continued success.

Also Read | Piramal Pharma points to early recovery signs even as losses widen

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles share price trend Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMCV) shares extended their winning streak, rising another 0.50% in Thursday’s trade, January 29, to touch the day’s high of ₹475.50. In December, the stock had received multiple bullish outlooks from brokerage firms.

Japanese brokerage Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating, setting a target of ₹481 per share. JPMorgan also started coverage with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a target price of ₹475 per share.