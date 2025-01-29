Tata Motors Q3 Results: Net profit down 22.5% YoY to ₹5578 crore; revenue up 2.7%

Mint Market

A Ksheerasagar
Published29 Jan 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, announced its December quarter performance on January 29, reporting a 22% drop in consolidated net profit to 5,578 crore. 

The global automaker posted a net profit of 7,415 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit improved by 62%, as the company posted a net profit of 3,450 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at 113,575 crore, reflecting a modest 2.7% improvement compared to 109,799 crore reported in Q3FY24.  On the operating front, its EBITDA dropped by 14.7% to 13,081 crore in Q3FY25 over 15,333 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, while the EBITDA margins stood at 13.7%, a 60-basis drop on YoY basis. 

JLR delivered a robust performance in Q3 FY25 with record quarterly revenue, highest EBIT margin in a decade and a ninth successive profitable quarter. CV revenues declined on account of lower volumes and mix, however EBITDA margins improved to 12.4% (up 130 bps) primarily reflecting material cost saving and the impact of PLI incentive. 

PV revenues were down 4.3% however EBITDA margin was up by 120 bps at 7.8% due to cost controls and PLI incentive. The company received sanction of Automotive Production Linked Incentives (PLI) in December 2024. Accordingly, an income of 351 crore has been recognized.

Segmental Performance

 

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Motors Q3 Results: Net profit down 22.5% YoY to ₹5578 crore; revenue up 2.7%
First Published:29 Jan 2025, 04:39 PM IST
