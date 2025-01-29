Tata Motors Q3 Results: Net profit down 22.5% YoY to ₹5578 crore; revenue up 2.7%

Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, announced its December quarter performance on January 29, reporting a 22% drop in consolidated net profit to ₹5,578 crore.

The global automaker posted a net profit of ₹7,415 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit improved by 62%, as the company posted a net profit of ₹3,450 crore in the preceding September quarter.

The revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹113,575 crore, reflecting a modest 2.7% improvement compared to ₹109,799 crore reported in Q3FY24. On the operating front, its EBITDA dropped by 14.7% to ₹13,081 crore in Q3FY25 over ₹15,333 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, while the EBITDA margins stood at 13.7%, a 60-basis drop on YoY basis.

JLR delivered a robust performance in Q3 FY25 with record quarterly revenue, highest EBIT margin in a decade and a ninth successive profitable quarter. CV revenues declined on account of lower volumes and mix, however EBITDA margins improved to 12.4% (up 130 bps) primarily reflecting material cost saving and the impact of PLI incentive.

PV revenues were down 4.3% however EBITDA margin was up by 120 bps at 7.8% due to cost controls and PLI incentive. The company received sanction of Automotive Production Linked Incentives (PLI) in December 2024. Accordingly, an income of ₹351 crore has been recognized.

