Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Motors share price falls ahead of earnings; JLR margins, dividend in focus

Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE Updates: Tata Motors Ltd., the commercial and passenger vehicles manufacturer, and the parent company of luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), will report its Q4 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of Tata Motors is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 May 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of FY25 as well as for the full financial year 2024-2025.

Tata Motors board, in its meeting today, is also likely to consider and declare a dividend for FY25 to its shareholders.

Tata Motors Q4 Results 2025 Preview

Tata Motors is expected to report muted earnings performance in the quarter ended March 2025 amid a decline in volumes across most segments. While the Tata Group company’s revenue in Q4FY25 is likely to remain flat on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, its adjusted net profit is estimated to drop significantly.

Tata Motors is also estimated to post weak operational results with a drop in EBITDA and narrowing of margins. Key things to watch out for in Tata Motors Q4 results would be the outlook on JLR demand and margins.

Tata Motors share price traded lower ahead of the Q4 results today. Stay tuned to our Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE Blog for the latest updates.