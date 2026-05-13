Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors share price falls ahead of earnings. What to expect from Tata Group firm?

Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the Tata Group company is scheduled to meet today, 13 May 2026, Wednesday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Tata Motors board will also recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts estimate healthy volume growth with margin expansion for the company.
According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Tata Motors’ consolidated revenues are expected to increase by 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q4FY26 driven by 16% sequential increase in standalone business revenues. Commercial vehicle volumes are seen rising 25% YoY, and 14% QoQ, in the March quarter, supported by GST rate cuts.
At the operational level, EBITDA growth is estimated at 25% QoQ, while EBITDA margin is expected to increase by 90 bps QoQ to 12.7% driven by operating leverage benefits in the standalone business.
Tata Motors share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Tata Motors Q4 results 2026.
Tata Motors share price declined over 2% ahead of Q4 results today. The Tata Group stock opened at ₹387.30 apiece as against its previous close of ₹387.20 apiece on the BSE. Tata Motors shares rose to a high of ₹392.95, but the declined as much as 2.33% to ₹378.15 apiece.
Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts estimate healthy volume growth with margin expansion for the company.
Tata Motors board will also recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the Tata Group company is scheduled to meet today, 13 May 2026, Wednesday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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