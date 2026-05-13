Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors share price falls ahead of earnings. What to expect from Tata Group firm?

Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the Tata Group company is scheduled to meet today, 13 May 2026, Wednesday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Motors board will also recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Motors Q4 Results Preview

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts estimate healthy volume growth with margin expansion for the company.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Tata Motors’ consolidated revenues are expected to increase by 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q4FY26 driven by 16% sequential increase in standalone business revenues. Commercial vehicle volumes are seen rising 25% YoY, and 14% QoQ, in the March quarter, supported by GST rate cuts.

At the operational level, EBITDA growth is estimated at 25% QoQ, while EBITDA margin is expected to increase by 90 bps QoQ to 12.7% driven by operating leverage benefits in the standalone business.

Tata Motors share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Tata Motors Q4 results 2026.