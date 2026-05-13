Subscribe
Live Update

Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors share price falls ahead of earnings. What to expect from Tata Group firm?

Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts estimate healthy volume growth with margin expansion for the company.

Ankit Gohel
Updated13 May 2026, 11:35:28 AM IST
Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.
Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.(Photo: AFP)

Tata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the Tata Group company is scheduled to meet today, 13 May 2026, Wednesday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Motors board will also recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Motors Q4 Results Preview

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts estimate healthy volume growth with margin expansion for the company.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Tata Motors’ consolidated revenues are expected to increase by 16% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q4FY26 driven by 16% sequential increase in standalone business revenues. Commercial vehicle volumes are seen rising 25% YoY, and 14% QoQ, in the March quarter, supported by GST rate cuts.

At the operational level, EBITDA growth is estimated at 25% QoQ, while EBITDA margin is expected to increase by 90 bps QoQ to 12.7% driven by operating leverage benefits in the standalone business.

Tata Motors share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on Tata Motors Q4 results 2026.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
13 May 2026, 11:35:28 AM IST

Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE: Tata Motors shares fall over 2% ahead of Q4 results

Tata Motors share price declined over 2% ahead of Q4 results today. The Tata Group stock opened at 387.30 apiece as against its previous close of 387.20 apiece on the BSE. Tata Motors shares rose to a high of 392.95, but the declined as much as 2.33% to 378.15 apiece.

13 May 2026, 11:33:25 AM IST

Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE: Expect strong earnings growth with healthy volumes and margin expansion

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business is expected to report strong earnings growth during the fourth quarter of FY26. Analysts estimate healthy volume growth with margin expansion for the company.

13 May 2026, 11:16:58 AM IST

Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE: Tata Motors board to also recommend dividend

Tata Motors board will also recommend a dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Advertisement
13 May 2026, 11:14:28 AM IST

Tata Motors Q4 Results LIVE: Tata Motors to announce Q4 results today

Tata Motors, the commercial vehicle manufacturer, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of the Tata Group company is scheduled to meet today, 13 May 2026, Wednesday, to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata MotorsQ4 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTata Motors Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Tata Motors share price falls ahead of earnings. What to expect from Tata Group firm?
Read Next Story