Tata Motors Q4 results 2026: Profit jumps nearly 70% to ₹2,406 crore; board recommends a final dividend of ₹4

Tata Motors Q4 results 2026: Tata Motors, on Wednesday, 13 May, reported a 69.56% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone profit to ₹2,406 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q4FY26).

In the same quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Motors' profit was ₹1,419 crore.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were Tata Motors' Q4 FY26 standalone profit and revenue figures? ⌵ Tata Motors reported a standalone profit of ₹2,406 crore for Q4 FY26, a 69.56% increase year-on-year. The total revenue from operations stood at ₹24,452 crore, up 22.3% year-on-year. 2 How did Tata Motors' full-year FY26 financial performance compare to the previous year? ⌵ For the full year FY26, Tata Motors' revenue jumped 11% year-on-year to ₹77,399 crore, but profit declined 3.4% year-on-year to ₹3,362 crore. EBITDA rose 22% year-on-year to ₹10,200 crore. 3 What is Tata Motors recommending as a final dividend for FY26? ⌵ Tata Motors' board has recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share for the financial year 2026, subject to shareholder approval. 4 What factors contributed to Tata Motors' improved EBIT margin in Q4 FY26? ⌵ The EBIT margin rose by 220 basis points to 12.1% in Q4 FY26, aided by higher volumes, improved realisations, and continued cost efficiencies. This was partially offset by higher input costs. 5 How did Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles (CV) segment perform in Q4 FY26 and full year FY26? ⌵ Tata Motors' CV segment wholesales grew 25% year-on-year to 1,32,000 units in Q4 FY26. For the full year FY26, total wholesales were up 14% to 4,28,000 units, with domestic and export volumes rising by 12% and 54% respectively.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, TMCV's profit jumped more than fourfold from ₹561 crore in Q3FY26.

The automaker's total revenue from operations during the quarter stood at ₹24,452 crore, up 22.3% YoY and 19.8% QoQ. In Q3FY26, Tata Motors' revenue was ₹20,404 crore, while in Q4FY25, it was ₹19,999 crore.

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EBITDA in Q4FY26 saw a healthy 35% rise to ₹3,400 crore, while EBITDA margin rose 130 bps YoY to 13.90%.

EBIT margin rose by 220 bps to 12.1%, aided by higher volumes, improved realisations, and continued cost efficiencies, partially offset by higher input costs.

For the full year FY26, Tata Motors' revenue jumped 11% YoY to ₹77,399 crore, but profit declined 3.4% YoY to ₹3,362 crore. EBITDA rose 22% YoY to ₹10,200 crore, and the margin increased by 120 bps YoY to 13.20% in FY26.

Tata Motors' CV segment wholesales for Q4FY26 stood at 1,32,000 units, marking a 25% growth. For FY26, total wholesales were 4,28,000 units, up 14%. Domestic and export volumes rose by 12% and 54% YoY, respectively, for the full year.

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“FY26 marked a strong financial performance with robust EBITDA, profit and free cash flow. EBITDA margins in Q4 FY26 crossed ‘teens’ at 13.9% while full year FCF translated to nearly 12% of revenue, well ahead of our 2027 target," said GV Ramanan, CFO, Tata Motors.

“Our robust cash position gives us the flexibility to pursue disciplined capital allocation while continuing to deliver meaningful returns to shareholders. While near-term headwinds, including commodity cost pressures, are expected to persist, we remain confident in our ability to navigate these challenges through operational efficiency, pricing discipline, and proactive supply chain management,” said Ramanan.

Tata Motors said strong operational performance and efficient working capital management through the year resulted in consistent growth in full-year free cash flow of ₹9,200 crore. Net cash for the domestic business stood at ₹7,500 crore as of March 31, 2026.

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A disciplined approach to capital allocation has led to an industry-leading auto ROCE of 72% in FY26, up from 61% in FY25, Tata Motors said.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of ₹4 per share, subject to shareholders' approval.

“FY26 marked a clear inflection point for the commercial vehicles industry, with volumes surpassing the pre-FY19 peak, supported by GST 2.0 reforms and sustained infrastructure spending. For Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, FY26 was a landmark year as we delivered milestones of revenues and profits and reinforced industry leadership and strengthened our market position," Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said.

Wagh said the underlying demand fundamentals remain resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties, which have signalled some moderation in the near term.

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"With strong business fundamentals, proactive risk mitigation, disciplined execution and a refreshed portfolio offering industry-leading TCO and smart digital solutions, we remain agile and well-positioned to sustain momentum through customer-centric solutions to create long-term stakeholder value,” said Wagh.