Tata Motors Q4 Results: Board declares final dividend of ₹6 per share. Details here

Tata Motors Q4FY25 results today: Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, announced a final dividend of ₹6 per equity share, which is 300% of the face value of ₹2. The announcement came alongside the March quarter results (Q4FY25), which topped the Street estimates.

"We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of ₹6.00 per Equity Share of ₹2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 24, 2025," the company said in its Q4FY25 earnings' filing.

Also Read | Tata Motors share price gains for 3rd straight day amid trade deal optimism

Net profit exceeds analysts’ estimates in Q4 Tata Motors, the maker of Jaguar and Land Rover, reported a 51.34% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹8,470 crore for the fourth quarter. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of ₹17,407 crore.

Revenue for Q4FY25 rose by 0.4% year-on-year to ₹1,19,502 crore. EBITDA declined 4.1% YoY to ₹16,700 crore. Revenue growth at JLR—which accounts for about two-thirds of Tata Motors' overall revenue—increased by 2.4%, helping overall revenue beat estimates. On the operating front, EBITDA declined 4.1 per cent YoY to ₹16,700 crore, while EBITDA margin declined 60 bps to 14 per cent.

Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities had earlier estimated a 56% YoY drop in net profit to ₹7,681 crore, alongside flat revenue of ₹1,20,454 crore and a 6% YoY decline in EBITDA to ₹16,001 crore.

For the full fiscal year FY25, the company reported record revenues of ₹4,39,695 crore, up 1.3% YoY, while net profit fell 11.4% YoY to ₹27,830 crore.