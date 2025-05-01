Tata Motors sales drop 6% to 72,753 units in April; EV volumes plunge 16% YoY

Tata Motors, a leading global automobile manufacturer, informed investors through an exchange filing today (May 1) that the company sold 72,753 units (domestic & international) in April 2025—6% lower compared to 77,521 units sold during the same period last year. Sales dropped sharply on a MoM basis, with the company selling 90,500 units in March 2025.

The dip was driven by lower volumes in both the commercial and passenger vehicle segments, as well as a sharp drop in electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Total commercial vehicle (CV) sales for the month stood at 27,221 units, down 8% from 29,538 units a year ago. Domestic CV sales fell 10% to 25,764 units, weighed down by a 23% drop in the Small Commercial Vehicle (SCV) and pickup segment.

The heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) truck segment also declined 8% year-on-year. However, the international CV business (CV IB) provided some support, growing 43% YoY to 1,457 units, indicating improving export demand, as per the company's exchange filing.

PV sales dip 5% in April Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, including EVs, came in at 45,532 units, a 5% drop from April 2024. Domestic PV sales stood at 45,199 units, down 6% YoY, while exports jumped sharply — albeit on a low base — to 333 units from 100 units a year ago.

EV sales (domestic + international) fell 16% YoY to 5,318 units, signaling continued pressure on electric mobility demand amid rising competition. However, EV sales picked from March sale of 4,710 units.

Indian passenger vehicle (PV) sales have been moving at a slow pace in recent months — especially in the small car segment, where sales have remained subdued. Experts attribute this to a combination of affordability constraints and fading post-COVID pent-up demand, both of which have weighed on overall growth.

Although domestic challenges continue to impact car sales, rising international pressure could further affect the industry. Both the United States and the European Union are reportedly urging India to lower its steep import tariffs on automobiles as part of ongoing trade negotiations.