Tata Motors sees huge bearish formation

- The Tata Motors stock could face more pressure , given the jump in Open interest (outstanding positions)
MUMBAI :Tata Motors was the most actively traded counter on the NSE today amid JP Morgan downgrading the stock to neutral from overweight while cutting its price target to ₹455 from ₹525 .
The traded value of the stock on NSE was ₹1303.59 crore . The futures contracts saw a rise in outstanding positions by 34.45% to 1.35 lakh contracts as the contract price declined by 4% to ₹395.95, indicating huge bearish sentiment .
“The stock could face more pressure , given the jump in Open interest (outstanding positions)," said Rajesh Palviya , technical and derivatives head at Axis Securities .
Options data signals that the stock could trade in a range of 370-430 with a downward bias.