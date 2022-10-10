Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Motors sees huge bearish formation

Tata Motors sees huge bearish formation

Options data signals that the stock could trade in a range of Rs370-430 with a downward bias.  Bloomberg 
1 min read . 08:56 PM ISTRam Sahgal

  • The Tata Motors stock could face more pressure , given the jump in Open interest (outstanding positions)

MUMBAI :Tata Motors was the most actively traded counter on the NSE today amid JP Morgan downgrading the stock to neutral from overweight while cutting its price target to 455 from 525 . 

The traded value of the stock on NSE was 1303.59 crore . The futures contracts saw a rise in outstanding positions by 34.45% to 1.35 lakh contracts as the contract price declined by 4% to 395.95, indicating huge bearish sentiment .

 “The stock could face more pressure , given the jump in Open interest (outstanding positions)," said Rajesh Palviya , technical and derivatives head at Axis Securities . 

Options data signals that the stock could trade in a range of 370-430 with a downward bias. 

