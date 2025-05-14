Tata Motors share price declines 3% post Q4 results, dividend declaration: Should you Buy, Hold or Sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: Tata Motors share price declined 3% in the morning trades on Wednesday post Q4 results that came after the market hours on Tuesday. Tata Motors also announced dividend declaration: Should you Buy, Hold or Sell the stock?

Tata Motors Q4 Results The commercial vehicles to Jaguar Land Rover maker Tata Motors on Tuesday, May 13, reported a 51.34 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹8,470 crore during the January- March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25). The company made had reported ₹17,407 crore net profit in the same period previous year. The company's Q4FY25 sales of ₹1,19,502 crore represented only a marginal year on year growth of 0.4%.

Tata Motors, Earnings before , Interest, Tax , Depreciation and Amortisation fell 4.1% year over year to ₹16,700 crore, while the Ebitda margin compressed 60 basis points to 14%.

During the Financial year 2024 -2025, although Tata Motors reported record revenues of ₹4,39,695 crore for FY25, the same were up 1.3% YoY, its profit fell 11.4% to ₹27,830 crore.

Analysts Views Analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited post Q4 FY25 results said that US tariffs and Jaguar Land Rover's ( JLRs )aging portfolio are likely to restrict Jaguar Land Rover growth in FY26, hence margins may disappoint as well

In the domestic Passenger Vehicles market, competition continues to impact Tata, while the Commercial Vehicle cycle recovery remains painfully slow. With limited near-term triggers, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited has downgraded the stock to Hold (from Buy) although they lift their target price to ₹770 (from ₹700 earlier)