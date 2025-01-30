Tata Motors share price declines 8% post Q3 results: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

Stock Market today: Tata Motors share price declined 8% in the morning trades on Thursday , post Q3 results that were declared after the market hours on Wednesday.

Tata Motors Q3 Results The combined net profit of Tata Motors dropped by 22.5% to ₹5,578 crore. During the same time previous year, the company reported a net profit of ₹7,415 crore. Despite the JLR segment's impressive results, the company's performance was negatively impacted by the decline in margins.

Sequentially, the profit improved by 62%, as the company posted a net profit of ₹3,450 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Analyst Views Jefferies downgrades its ratings - Jefferies India Pvt Ltd post Q3 Results said that After 3.5 years of Buy rating, they now downgrade Tata to Underperform. 3Q Earnings before Interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 16% year on year , and was 19% below Jefferies estimates. Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) faces weak demand in China and Europe, rising customer acquisition cost, and higher warranty expense. India Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles demand has slowed down, too, and competition is rising in Electric Vehicles. While Jefferies expects a seasonally better Q4, It has cut FY25-27 estimated Ebitda by 7-11% and Earnings Per share by 5-10%. They thereby have lowered their Price target to ₹660. MM, EIM and TVSL are their preferred Buys in auto space.

Motilal Oswal reiterates Neutral Ratings While management has maintained its guidance for JLR for FY25, Motilal Oswal Financial Services believes that the asking rate of 10.2% Earnings before interest an Tax or EBIT margin for 4QFY25 is tough to achieve, given the current adverse macro environment. They expect margin pressure to persist at JLR over FY24-27, given: 1) weak demand in key regions, 2) rising cost pressure as it invests in demand generation, and 3) EV ramp-up, which is likely to be margin-dilutive.

Even in India, as per MOFSL both Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Vehicles businesses are seeing a moderation in demand. MOFSL has lowered its Ebitda estimates for Tata Motors by 3% and 5% over FY25 and FY26 to factor in weakness in the JLR business. For lack of any triggers, they reiterate Neutral rating with a December’26 estimated SoTP-based Target Price of ₹755.