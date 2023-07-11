Tata Motors share price gained over a percent on Tuesday, extending its rally for the fourth straight session, to hover around its all-time high level hit in the previous session.

Tata Motors also became the 16th most valued automaker in the world overtaking Kia Corporation in terms of market capitalization. Its m-cap surged to more than ₹2.07 lakh crore during the day.

Shares of Tata Motors touched their record level of ₹634.60 apiece on the BSE on July 10, after the company reported a significant rise in the sales of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) cars during the first quarter of FY24.

Tata Motors stock price has soared more than 62% this year so far and has given multibagger returns of over 480% in three years.

On July 7, the luxury auto arm of Tata Motors reported a 30% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in global wholesale dispatches during the April-June quarter of this fiscal year. Its retail sales surged 29% YoY in the quarter.

JLR also expects to report positive free cash flow of over £400 million in the April - June quarter. It had shared guidance that it expects to generate £2 billion for the fiscal.

JLR accounts for nearly 60% of Tata Motors' revenue.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said that JLR’s FY23 annual report highlights that its strategy for transitioning to a modern luxury vision, centered around electric vehicles, is driven by three platforms.

It expects Tata Motors to witness a healthy recovery as supply-side issues ease (for JLR) and commodity headwinds stabilize (for the India business).

“It will benefit from Commercial Vehicle (CV) upcycle and stable growth in Passenger Vehicles (PV), company-specific volume or margin drivers and a sharp improvement in FCF and leverage in both JLR as well as the India business," Motilal Oswal said.

The stock trades at 19.3x/16.2x FY24E/FY25E consolidated P/E and 5x/4.2x EV/EBITDA. The brokerage firm reiterated its Buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹700 per share.

At 11:45 am, the shares of Tata Motors were trading 0.85% higher at ₹623.70 apiece on the BSE.

