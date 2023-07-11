Tata Motors share price extends rally; becomes 16th most valued automaker in the world2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Tata Motors also became the 16th most valued automaker in the world overtaking Kia Corporation in terms of market capitalization. Its m-cap surged to more than ₹2.07 lakh crore during the day.
Tata Motors share price gained over a percent on Tuesday, extending its rally for the fourth straight session, to hover around its all-time high level hit in the previous session.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×