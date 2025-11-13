Tata Motors share price falls 3% ahead of earnings announcement

Tata Motors share price fell nearly 3.17% to ₹319.40 apiece on Thursday ahead of the company’s Q2 FY26 results announcement scheduled for November 13, 2025.
A day after its listing, Tata Motors shares plunged due to selling pressure in the market. According to data available on BSE, around ₹27.75 crore worth shares changed hands on Thursday.
(This is a developing story)
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.