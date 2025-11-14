Tata Motors share price falls over 4% after Q2 results, likely passive selling worth $470 million on index adjustment

Tata Motors share price declined over 4% in early trade on Friday after the company, which now represents the commercial vehicle business, reported its Q2 results. Tata Motors shares declined as much as 4.44% to ₹306.00 apiece on the BSE.
At 9:30 AM, Tata Motors share price was trading 3.11% lower at ₹310.30 apiece on the BSE.
(More to come)
