Tata Motors share price gains after voluntary delisting from NYSE1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:09 AM IST
- After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing
Tata Motors share price gained about 2%, or 9, to ₹417.40 in early trade on January 24. The stocked opened higher by Re 1, but then further built on the gains. The company said on Monday it is delisting its American Depositary Shares from NYSE voluntarily, effective close of trading on January 23.
