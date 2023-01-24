Tata Motors share price gained about 2%, or 9, to ₹417.40 in early trade on January 24. The stocked opened higher by Re 1, but then further built on the gains. The company said on Monday it is delisting its American Depositary Shares from NYSE voluntarily, effective close of trading on January 23.

After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹519.50 on January 31, 2022 and 52-week low of ₹366.05 on May 12, 2022.