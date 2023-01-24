Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Motors share price gains after voluntary delisting from NYSE

Tata Motors share price gains after voluntary delisting from NYSE

1 min read . 11:09 AM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
Tata Motors share price gained about 2%, or 9, to 417.40 in early trade on January 24

  • After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing

Tata Motors share price gained about 2%, or 9, to 417.40 in early trade on January 24. The stocked opened higher by Re 1, but then further built on the gains. The company said on Monday it is delisting its American Depositary Shares from NYSE voluntarily, effective close of trading on January 23.

After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The stock hit a 52-week high of 519.50 on January 31, 2022 and 52-week low of 366.05 on May 12, 2022.

