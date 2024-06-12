Tata Motors share price gains as brokerages maintain bullish stance; stock up 7% in one week
Tata Motors aims to grow 2x of underlying passenger vehicle (PV) industry on new nameplates in ICE, CNG, and EVs, with expansion in the addressable market to 80% by FY30 versus 53% now.
Tata Motors share price gained over 2% on Wednesday, rallying 7% in one week, as brokerages maintained a bullish stance on the stock amid improved growth prospects highlighted by the company at its investor meet.
